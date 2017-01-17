Q&A: Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris's newfound political voice
Rapper Tip Harris's recent foray into politically-charged commentary might surprise those best familiar with his rousing hip hop party anthems recorded when he was still known as T.I. But the Atlanta-born performer, who changed his stage name from T.I. to Tip in the fall of 2015, insists his social statements didn't come out of nowhere. Chart hits like "Whatever You Like" and "Bring Em Out," as well as VH1 reality show "T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle," made him one of hip hop's biggest celebrities.
