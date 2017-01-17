Q&A: Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris's newfo...

Q&A: Rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris's newfound political voice

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Rapper Tip Harris's recent foray into politically-charged commentary might surprise those best familiar with his rousing hip hop party anthems recorded when he was still known as T.I. But the Atlanta-born performer, who changed his stage name from T.I. to Tip in the fall of 2015, insists his social statements didn't come out of nowhere. Chart hits like "Whatever You Like" and "Bring Em Out," as well as VH1 reality show "T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle," made him one of hip hop's biggest celebrities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mental health advocates urge holdout provinces ... 25 min Louise Bradly Tanks 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 4 hr Ronald Ross 37
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 5 hr ASKING 11
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 16 hr pET 1
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 16 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ... 17 hr will get worse 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 17 hr Fiberals in Ont d... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC