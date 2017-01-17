Protesters take control of Mexican bo...

Protesters take control of Mexican border crossing with US

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Protesters took control of vehicle lanes at one of the busiest crossings on the U.S. border Sunday to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes, waving through motorists into Mexico after Mexican authorities abandoned their posts. Motorists headed to Mexico zipped by about 50 demonstrators at the Otay Mesa port of entry connecting San Diego and Tijuana, many of them honking to show support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GTAA says airport expansion will benefit Halton 1 hr what were their r... 1
News Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du... 3 hr Bad Homber Wallers 1
News A 'Shark Tank' celebrity hopes to emulate Trump... 19 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 2
News Trump looms large as Canada, allies finalize pl... 19 hr Vote 4 Charlie An... 1
News Angus moves into second phase of possible NDP l... 19 hr Vote 4 Charlie 1
News One dead, two presumed dead after going through... Sun not just Arctic 1
News Luxury homes sales surge in the GTA: Sotheby's Sun like 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC