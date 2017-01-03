Pro-life group's bus ads banned by Ca...

Pro-life group's bus ads banned by Canadian judge because they aren't 'safe and welcoming'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A pro-life group in Canada recently suffered a legal setback over buying bus ads because its message was deemed not "safe and welcoming." Calgary-based Canadian Center for Bioethical Reform , was on the losing end of a Dec. 22 ruling by Justice C.S. Anderson of the Court of Queen 's Bench in Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... 14 hr Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) 14 hr Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... 21 hr Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... Fri berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... Fri sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Fri sad state of affairs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,712,092

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC