Pro-life group's bus ads banned by Canadian judge because they aren't 'safe and welcoming'
A pro-life group in Canada recently suffered a legal setback over buying bus ads because its message was deemed not "safe and welcoming." Calgary-based Canadian Center for Bioethical Reform , was on the losing end of a Dec. 22 ruling by Justice C.S. Anderson of the Court of Queen 's Bench in Alberta.
