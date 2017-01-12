PM's cross-country tour not about pad...

PM's cross-country tour not about padding Liberal data base of supporters: PMO

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The News

Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to re-engage with average Canadians starts Thursday amid suspicions that it's really aimed at helping the Liberal party add details about potential supporters and donors to its massive data base. While the government is organizing - and paying for - the tour, Liberal MPs in several of the cities Trudeau plans to visit this week have posted online invitations for anyone wanting to attend townhalls with the prime minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13924384383087_high.jpg 1 hr pip 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... 2 hr Canadian 2
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... 4 hr will fiction be r... 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Wed Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr... Wed Mario 1
News Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA Wed MPs MPPs no care 1
News Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers... Wed CAA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC