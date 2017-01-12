PM's cross-country tour not about padding Liberal data base of supporters: PMO
Justin Trudeau's cross-country tour to re-engage with average Canadians starts Thursday amid suspicions that it's really aimed at helping the Liberal party add details about potential supporters and donors to its massive data base. While the government is organizing - and paying for - the tour, Liberal MPs in several of the cities Trudeau plans to visit this week have posted online invitations for anyone wanting to attend townhalls with the prime minister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13924384383087_high.jpg
|1 hr
|pip
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|2 hr
|Canadian
|2
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|4 hr
|will fiction be r...
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Wed
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Federal government needs help tackling cyberthr...
|Wed
|Mario
|1
|Worst highway bottlenecks, according to CAA
|Wed
|MPs MPPs no care
|1
|Canada's worst traffic bottlenecks cost drivers...
|Wed
|CAA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC