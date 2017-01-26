PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Y...

PM visiting Vancouver for Lunar New Year amid public debate over pipeline

6 hrs ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Vancouver today for the second time since approving the Kinder Morgan Canada Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Trudeau's arrival comes after a string of town hall meetings in communities across the country, that notably have not included British Columbia.

Chicago, IL

