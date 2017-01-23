PM to meet Trump in the 'next 30 days...

PM to meet Trump in the 'next 30 days or so' to talk new NAFTA deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet the new U.S. president within the next several weeks, as the incoming American administration talks to its northern and southern neighbours about a revised North American Free Trade Agreement. A spokesman for Donald Trump confirmed the upcoming discussions as he held his first daily White House briefing Monday and took questions on trade, counter-terrorism and a dispute over him making misleading statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great... 2 hr mite get worse 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... 2 hr mite be worse 2
News Internet charmed by small band of women who mar... 2 hr yet 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... 7 hr useless pathetic ... 2
News Looking Back: As Canada turns 150 10 hr lookin at today 1
News Pearson expansion will benefit Halton; no word ... 11 hr what were their r... 1
News Trump of the Great White North?by Michael Taube... 11 hr hes a fool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC