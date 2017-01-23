Pipeline breach southeast of Regina l...

Pipeline breach southeast of Regina leaks 200,000 litres of crude oil

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

Government spokeswoman Kathy Young says the spill site 10 kilometres north of Stoughton is in a low-lying area with a frozen slough. She says about 170,000 litres of the spill have been recovered and the oil has not entered any creeks or streams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great... 2 hr mite get worse 1
News Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do... 2 hr mite be worse 2
News Internet charmed by small band of women who mar... 2 hr yet 1
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... 7 hr useless pathetic ... 2
News Looking Back: As Canada turns 150 10 hr lookin at today 1
News Pearson expansion will benefit Halton; no word ... 11 hr what were their r... 1
News Trump of the Great White North?by Michael Taube... 11 hr hes a fool 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,671 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC