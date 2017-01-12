PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney challenged on all sides over...

PC leadership candidate Jason Kenney ...

The gloves came off at Alberta's Progressive Conservative leadership debate Sunday, with three candidates telling former Conservative MP Jason Kenney his plan to unite with the right-leaning Wildrose is cynical and shortsighted folly. "Folks, this is a hostile takeover of our Progressive Conservative party," candidate Stephen Khan told the 650 people who came to the debate at a southside Edmonton hall, to a smattering of cheers and boos.

