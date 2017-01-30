'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess S...

'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale species detailed in journal

The Ovatiovermis is shown in a handout photo from the Royal Ontario Museum. Researchers with the Royal Ontario Museum have for the first time identified an 18-limbed worm that lived some 500 million years ago.

