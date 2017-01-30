OSC warns investors about ads falsely using Kevin O'Leary's image
Ontario's securities regulator is warning investors about advertisements that use the image or likeness of Kevin O'Leary to promote "get rich" schemes. The Ontario Securities Commission says representatives for the businessman and Conservative leadership candidate confirm that he hasn't promoted or approved the use of his image in any ads or news stories involving binary options trading software and platforms.
