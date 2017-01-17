One dead, two presumed dead after goi...

One dead, two presumed dead after going through the ice in Nunavut

Police say four men were travelling on the ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat but fell through near the community of Whale Cove. Police say it's believed they were using a large snowmobile to transport a truck and snowmobiles when the accident occurred.

