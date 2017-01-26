On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians

On his his just-completed nine-city town hall tour of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got sharp and sometimes angry questions about aboriginal affairs - a sign of the growing impatience and frustration many indigenous people and their leaders have with his government. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, who was at Trudeau's Wednesday night town hall forum in Saskatoon, characterized one of Trudeau's answers on indigenous youth centre as "dismissive."

