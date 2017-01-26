On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears ...

On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing anger and frustration from indigenous Canadians

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

On his his just-completed nine-city town hall tour of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got sharp and sometimes angry questions about aboriginal affairs - a sign of the growing impatience and frustration many indigenous people and their leaders have with his government. Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas, who was at Trudeau's Wednesday night town hall forum in Saskatoon, characterized one of Trudeau's answers on indigenous youth centre as "dismissive."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 7 hr albeahorsespetootie 5
News Vacationing in Canada's backyard (Jun '16) 18 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 19 hr Will Nott - Conse... 3
News Fear and rage on US-Mexico border Fri Wildchild 1
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... Fri Pip in Edmonton 2
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... Fri gwww 64
News Why Sweden's Ikea is buying a wind farma in Canada Thu Atlantic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC