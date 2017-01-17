Nova Scotia offshore oil and gas 'doe...

Nova Scotia offshore oil and gas 'doesn't look good' after Shell seals 2 wells

Shell can still drill additional exploration wells in parcels of land it bid on before the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board. Shell's decision to seal two exploration wells off Nova Scotia has set back the province's dream of offshore riches, but analysts say it's early days in what may prove to be a complex geological hunt.

