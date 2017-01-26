No more ice, ice baby: Montreal moves...

No more ice, ice baby: Montreal moves forward on heated sidewalk project

A bout of freezing rain that recently swept across Eastern Canada had some Montrealers reaching for skates and sent many a pedestrian crashing to the ground. Since announcing the project in 2015, Montreal has been slowly moving ahead with a plan to install heated sidewalks on one of its key downtown arteries.

