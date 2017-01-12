No injuries after fire breaks out in ...

No injuries after fire breaks out in Mexican resort popular among Canadians

Gordon Faria, 48, of Montreal was taking in a theatre show in the Gran Bahia Principe Tulum resort in Mexico's Maya Rivieira when a large fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. "We were watching a Michael Jackson show when I heard people at the bar screaming 'fire!'" Faria told Global News.

Chicago, IL

