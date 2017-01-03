NewLeaf president says flights cancelled after competitor copied plan
Jim Young, President and CEO of NewLeaf Travel, speaks to media at a press conference at the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg, Thursday, June 23, 2016. Discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel says it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and the Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona this year because another airline copied the idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|10 hr
|Mom
|1
|BC Views: Here's to a year of working forests
|17 hr
|Yogi
|1
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|18 hr
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|22 hr
|24or6to4
|3
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|Mon
|Nick
|1
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Sun
|Leaf
|1
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|Dec 31
|Dont drink and drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC