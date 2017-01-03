NewLeaf president says flights cancelled after competitor copied plan
Discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel says it is cancelling plans to offer flights between Alberta and the Phoenix-Mesa airport in Arizona this year because another airline copied the idea. Jim Young, president and CEO of the Winnipeg-based company, made the announcement Tuesday on the company's Facebook page.
