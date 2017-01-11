Neil Patrick Harris on playing Count Olaf
Neil Patrick Harris's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" debuts on Netflix on Friday, a project that reunited the American stage and screen star with the Canadian landscape he so adores. The series, which is based on the Lemony Snicket children's books, was shot in Vancouver over the summer and Harris was spotted living it up across British Columbia.
