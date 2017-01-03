NDP singles out Nova Scotia billionai...

NDP singles out Nova Scotia billionaire in critique of wealth gap

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Nova Scotia's NDP is being criticized for singling out one of the province's wealthiest businessmen and philanthropists, as it condemned the Liberal government on income inequality. The New Demorats noted Tuesday that the net worth of Kenneth Rowe, executive chairman of IMP Group International Inc., increased by $270 million last year, which is $25-million more than total social assistance payments in Nova Scotia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test 13 hr PET 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... 18 hr Sea 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Mon Beeyotch Lastcall 5
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC