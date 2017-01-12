MP answers questions from community

Lake Cowichan Gazette

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas answered questions and heard concerns of residents during a town hall meeting, Saturday afternoon. Held at the Westbank Lions Hall in West Kelowna, Jan. 14, Albas answered questions and had more than 20 community members in attendance, including: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.

Chicago, IL

