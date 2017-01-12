MP answers questions from community
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas answered questions and heard concerns of residents during a town hall meeting, Saturday afternoon. Held at the Westbank Lions Hall in West Kelowna, Jan. 14, Albas answered questions and had more than 20 community members in attendance, including: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|7 min
|New Resident
|23
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|19 min
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|3
|Posted: 37 minutes agoComments (0)by Leo Hunnakko
|7 hr
|many roads still bad
|1
|Wettest, snowiest December in Muskoka in decade...
|8 hr
|Frosty
|1
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|8 hr
|PET
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|5
|VIDEO: Crown attempts to stay MiningWatch Canad...
|Sat
|Editor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC