Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebe...

Mosque president says 5 dead in Quebec City shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Mohamed Oudghiri speaks with the media near a Quebec City mosque after a deadly shooting Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 59 min McDonaldVA group 11
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 1 hr On Guard For Thee 3
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 7 hr Second Amendment Sam 9
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) 20 hr Gramps 3
News A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ... 20 hr Kevin the Clown 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... Sun work ethics r gone 1
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg Sun Henry Standing Bear 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC