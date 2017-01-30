More
A state visit to Britain by President Donald Trump later this year will go ahead, the prime minister's office said Monday, despite increasing calls for it to be canceled over his temporary ban on residents of seven majority-Muslim countries entering the U.S. Furor over the travel ban has tarnished what British officials had considered a highly successful trip to Washington by Prime Minister Theresa May. She met Trump at the White House on Friday and announced that he had been invited to come to Britain later this year as the guest of Queen Elizabeth II. May's Downing St. office said Monday that "an invitation has been extended and accepted," and the visit is still on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale speci...
|16 min
|henry
|5
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|29 min
|Trump march on
|12
|5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l...
|1 hr
|Trump march on
|4
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|8 hr
|Barron T
|12
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|9 hr
|NWO empire
|6
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Gramps
|3
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|Sun
|Kevin the Clown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC