More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border
Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters. Demonstrators have been protesting across Mexico against a 20 per cent hike in gasoline prices that took effect on New Year's Day, and the anger has occasionally erupted into violence, including several days of looting last week.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|1 hr
|PET
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|6 hr
|Sea
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|16 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Mon
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|Mon
|Walter
|4
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
