More gas hike protests in Mexico a da...

More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters. Demonstrators have been protesting across Mexico against a 20 per cent hike in gasoline prices that took effect on New Year's Day, and the anger has occasionally erupted into violence, including several days of looting last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test 1 hr PET 1
News Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s... 6 hr Sea 1
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... 16 hr Beeyotch Lastcall 5
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Mon help on way 3
News Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea... Mon Walter 4
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) Jan 7 Rosarito chick 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,599

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC