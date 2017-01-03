More gas hike protests in Mexico a day after clash at border

Thousands of Mexicans marched in the capital Monday to complain about a gasoline price increase, demonstrating a day after police in Sonora state fought a pitched, three-hour battle to free a border rail crossing blocked by protesters. Demonstrators have been protesting across Mexico against a 20 per cent hike in gasoline prices that took effect on New Year's Day, and the anger has occasionally erupted into violence, including several days of looting last week.

