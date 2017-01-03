Military veteran, three family member...

Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in rural Nova Scotia home

An Afghanistan war veteran and three females, including his wife, mother and 10-year-old daughter, have been found shot to death in a home in rural Nova Scotia. RCMP found the bodies at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after being called to the home in Upper Big Tracadie, and said Wednesday it appeared a 33-year-old man shot himself, and that three females, aged 52, 31 and 10, also died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Chicago, IL

