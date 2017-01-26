Military looking at role to help New ...

Military looking at role to help New Brunswickers affected by ice storm

New Brunswick's premier said the Canadian Armed Forces have sent in a "recon team" to see how they can help the recovery effort after an ice storm ravaged parts of the province this week. Brian Gallant told a news conference in Tracadie Saturday that he spoke to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale about what support the federal government can provide.

