Mexico's raucous gas-price protests h...

Mexico's raucous gas-price protests have turned a major border...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Protests against the gas price hike imposed by the Mexican government at the start of this year have spread across the country, appearing in at least 28 of Mexico's 32 states . Many of the protests have been peaceful, but in some areas demonstrators have shut down gas stations and facilities belonging to the state oil company, Pemex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... 34 min what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... 1 hr Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... 1 hr is more trouble c... 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... 2 hr off 2 press plates 1
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... 9 hr TVO 2
News 13924384383087_high.jpg 21 hr pip 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... 22 hr Canadian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,868,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC