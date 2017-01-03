Mexico arrests American in US consula...

Mexico arrests American in US consular official's shooting

The suspect in the shooting of a US consular official in Mexico's western city of Guadalajara is an American who will be deported back to his country, officials said on Sunday. Hours after authorities announced the suspect's arrest, the attorney general's office and the foreign ministry issued a joint statement saying he would face justice in the United States for the "sordid and cowardly" shooting.

