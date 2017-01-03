Mexican president defends gas price h...

Mexican president defends gas price hike as protests spread

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Residents steal gasoline and diesel from a gas station following protests against an increase in fuel prices in Allende, southern Veracuz State, Mexico, late Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. The gas station attendants who had turned off the power to inactivate the pumps were intimidated by demonstrators into turning them back on, and allowing the residents to take the fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... 5 hr Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... 6 hr Raitt launched we... 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 6 hr Raitt launched we... 16
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 7 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... 19 hr nice pict 1
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout 20 hr David or David is... 4
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Wed Scare Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC