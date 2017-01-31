Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passen...

Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seeking discharge: family

15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The mother of a man beheaded by a fellow bus passenger in Manitoba says her son's killer is seeking an absolute discharge nine years after he was found not criminally responsible. Carol de Delley says she has been told by justice officials that Vince Li - who now goes by the name Will Baker - will ask the Criminal Code Review Board for a discharge at a hearing Feb. 6. In a social media post, de Delley says that means no conviction will be registered and he won't be required to follow any conditions.

Chicago, IL

