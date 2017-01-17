Little progress on info units for families of missing, murdered indigenous women
Nearly six months after Ottawa promised millions of dollars to help the families of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls navigate the justice system, only Ontario appears anywhere near getting its program off the ground. "It's quite concerning for families," said Bernadette Smith, whose sister, Claudette Osborne, went missing from Winnipeg nearly nine years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ...
|25 min
|will get worse
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|27 min
|Fiberals in Ont d...
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|7
|Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear...
|12 hr
|PAY for PLAY
|1
|Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac...
|22 hr
|Salty
|1
|Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ...
|Tue
|meanwhilw
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|Mon
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC