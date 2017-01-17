Laws needed to protect Great Lakes fr...

Laws needed to protect Great Lakes from farm runoff, joint commission reports

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Voluntary measures to protect the Great Lakes from farm manure have proven insufficient and governments should now turn their minds to legislation, a binational report released Wednesday concludes. While the issue is of concern everywhere except Lake Superior, the problem is especially acute in Lake Erie, where out-of-control algae growth has created dead zones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mental health advocates urge holdout provinces ... 3 hr Louise Bradly Tanks 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... 7 hr Ronald Ross 37
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 8 hr ASKING 11
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... 19 hr pET 1
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 20 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ... 20 hr will get worse 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 20 hr Fiberals in Ont d... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC