Laws needed to protect Great Lakes from farm runoff, joint commission reports
Voluntary measures to protect the Great Lakes from farm manure have proven insufficient and governments should now turn their minds to legislation, a binational report released Wednesday concludes. While the issue is of concern everywhere except Lake Superior, the problem is especially acute in Lake Erie, where out-of-control algae growth has created dead zones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health advocates urge holdout provinces ...
|3 hr
|Louise Bradly Tanks
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|7 hr
|Ronald Ross
|37
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|8 hr
|ASKING
|11
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|19 hr
|pET
|1
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|20 hr
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ...
|20 hr
|will get worse
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|20 hr
|Fiberals in Ont d...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC