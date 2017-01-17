Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Meg...

Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke and Granby as Canada tour continues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Trudeau, however, will begin his day by holding a private with Lac Megantic Mayor Jean-Guy Cloutier. The Quebec town was rocked by a huge train explosion in July 2013 that killed 47 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 1 hr dave 10
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 6 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Canadian travellers appear undeterred by fatal ... 6 hr will get worse 1
News B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C... 6 hr Fiberals in Ont d... 1
News Breakfast with the Tories: Chris Alexander lear... 18 hr PAY for PLAY 1
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... Tue Salty 1
News Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ... Tue meanwhilw 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC