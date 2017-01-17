Jay Baruchel's 'Man Seeking Woman' goes in new direction in season 3
Viewers are finding out as the anything-can-happen comedy returns for a third season Wednesday nights on FXX Canada. After two shot-in-Toronto seasons, Josh Greenberg had faced all the horrors of single life: dating trolls, fending off penis monsters, even starring down Hitler, Santa Claus and God.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|2 hr
|OLeary a Tool
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|2 hr
|citizen
|1
|Trump uncertainty may be 'golden moment' for Ca...
|6 hr
|citizen
|1
|B.C.-Kinder Morgan revenue-sharing deal tears C...
|6 hr
|citizen
|2
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|9 hr
|Not the best 2
|2
|U.S. challenges wine sales in B.C., seeks shelf...
|9 hr
|Vineyards
|1
|A selection of quotes from Conservative leaders...
|9 hr
|Kevin No Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC