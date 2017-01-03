Industry official says canary seed ta...

Industry official says canary seed taking time to get to human food market

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

A popular food for pet birds is having a challenging time getting a foothold in the more lucrative human food market. It was announced one year ago that de-hulled glabrous canary seed had been given the green light for human consumption in both Canada and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... 8 hr Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... 8 hr Raitt launched we... 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 8 hr Raitt launched we... 16
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 10 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... 21 hr nice pict 1
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout 22 hr David or David is... 4
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Wed Scare Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,651 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC