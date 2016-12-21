In 1967, the birth of modern Canada

In 1967, the birth of modern Canada

Read more: The Globe and Mail

We like to believe it was a series of political decisions, parliamentary votes, royal commissions and court rulings that remade Canada in its centennial. However, Doug Saunders writes, in its 100 year, the country was officially reflecting realities, ideas and notions of identity that had been brewing beneath the surface for two decades Each month this year, Globe writers will tell their tale of Canada: what its history, geography, peoples and culture mean in their lives.

Chicago, IL

