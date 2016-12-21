In 1967, the birth of modern Canada
We like to believe it was a series of political decisions, parliamentary votes, royal commissions and court rulings that remade Canada in its centennial. However, Doug Saunders writes, in its 100 year, the country was officially reflecting realities, ideas and notions of identity that had been brewing beneath the surface for two decades Each month this year, Globe writers will tell their tale of Canada: what its history, geography, peoples and culture mean in their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau holidays in another country as Canada b...
|6 hr
|Nick
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|11 hr
|I voted for Trump
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|18 hr
|Leaf
|1
|Canada's Conservatives blast Liberals' silence ...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|Calgary police arrest pilot accused of being im...
|Sat
|Dont drink and drive
|1
|College in Canada? After Trump's win, more stud...
|Sat
|Paul
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC