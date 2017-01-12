'I felt exposed,' alleged victim tells former medic's court martial hearing

'I felt exposed,' alleged victim tell...

Two women accusing a former military medic of breach of trust told a military tribunal Monday they thought they were being seen by a doctor when he allegedly told them he needed to examine their breasts. There were no introductions when they arrived for what they thought were routine medical checkups prior to joining the Canadian Forces, both women testified.

