Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's March on Washington this weekend
When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus - including her daughter. Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday - the first day of the Donald Trump administration - is an opportunity to "walk the talk."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|5 min
|why
|2
|Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac...
|7 hr
|Salty
|1
|Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ...
|9 hr
|meanwhilw
|1
|Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr...
|18 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|10
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Mon
|New Resident
|36
|More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ...
|Mon
|same gone on be4
|1
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Mon
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
