Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's...

Hundreds of Canadians to join Women's March on Washington this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

When Linda Hill leaves for Washington, D.C., on Friday night to join a massive march for women's rights, there will be many familiar faces on the bus - including her daughter. Hill, 56, a college professor in Windsor, Ont., says she raised her children to believe they could do what they wanted regardless of their gender, and the rally on Saturday - the first day of the Donald Trump administration - is an opportunity to "walk the talk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... 5 min why 2
News Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impac... 7 hr Salty 1
News Canada's party for Trump: Poutine, salmon, and ... 9 hr meanwhilw 1
News Cuban migrants steps from US border hope for Tr... 18 hr Wholly Silicon Wafer 10
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Mon New Resident 36
News More immigrants coming to Atlantic Canada, but ... Mon same gone on be4 1
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Mon lotsa cash wasted... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC