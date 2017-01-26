Human error increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, data suggests
Human error - whether it's burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough- is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, federal data suggests. Figures compiled by the National Energy Board show that in the past three years, incorrect operation - which covers everything from failing to follow procedures to using equipment improperly - has caused an average of 20 leaks per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d...
|1 hr
|Lord Byron is cryin
|9
|Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|Gramps
|3
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|7 hr
|Kevin the Clown
|1
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|10 hr
|Hawaiian Pineapple
|7
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|13 hr
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|17 hr
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Sat
|albeahorsespetootie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC