Human error increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, data suggests

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Human error - whether it's burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough- is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, federal data suggests. Figures compiled by the National Energy Board show that in the past three years, incorrect operation - which covers everything from failing to follow procedures to using equipment improperly - has caused an average of 20 leaks per year.

Chicago, IL

