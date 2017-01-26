Human error increasingly a factor con...

Human error increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, data suggests

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

Workers wear protective clothing as the work continues to contain and clean up a pipeline spill at Nexen Energy's Long Lake facility near Fort McMurray, Alta., Wednesday, July 22, 2015. Human error, whether it's burying a pipeline too shallow or not fastening bolts tight enough, is increasingly a factor contributing to pipeline leaks, federal data suggests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 2 hr Where is my love ... 8
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 5 hr Lord Byron is cryin 9
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) 11 hr Gramps 3
News A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ... 11 hr Kevin the Clown 1
News Human error increasingly a factor contributing ... 18 hr work ethics r gone 1
News Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg 22 hr Henry Standing Bear 5
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Sat albeahorsespetootie 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,312 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC