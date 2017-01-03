How worried should we be about drunk ...

How worried should we be about drunk pilots? Case of Sunwing pilot uncommon but not unique

The prospect of a pilot passed out drunk in the cockpit shortly before take off with 99 passengers on board - as police alleged happened last week on a flight from Calgary to Cancun - is about as scary a flight tale as any passenger would want, short of a crash or hijacking. The case of the Sunwing Airlines pilot, charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired, attracted headlines around the world and freaked travellers out.

Chicago, IL

