Gunmen kill at least six people in Me...

Gunmen kill at least six people in Mexico's Acapulco resort town

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 6 people were killed in a shooting at a shopping mall in Mexico's beach resort town of Acapulco, Sputnik reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 25 min Plumz3898 17
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... 13 hr Double jeopardy 1
News Conservative MP Lisa Raitt sets sights on leade... 14 hr Raitt launched we... 1
News Toronto area housing market caps $83-billion ye... 15 hr Loads of Tax cash 1
News Oakville Beaver launches bold new Metroland loo... Wed nice pict 1
News Minimum wage neither hand up nor handout Wed David or David is... 4
News Pilot facing impaired charges 'the worst I have... Wed Scare Canada 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC