Gunman shoots, wounds US consular off...

Gunman shoots, wounds US consular official in Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Mexican prosecutors said Saturday they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara. Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... 8 hr Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09) 8 hr Rosarito chick 39
News Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s... 16 hr Northern wall 3
News Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe... Fri woolybacks vs sco... 1
News Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl... Fri berklee 2
News Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri... Fri sad state of affairs 1
News Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat... Fri sad state of affairs 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC