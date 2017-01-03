Gunman shoots, wounds US consular official in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors said Saturday they are searching for a gunman who opened fire on an official of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Guadalajara. Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage.
