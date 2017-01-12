Grounded tanker raises issue of feder...

Grounded tanker raises issue of federal watch on foreign flagged ships:mariners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

Veteran mariners are questioning why a tanker that operated in calm harbours was permitted to attempt a winter crossing of the Gulf of St. Lawrence waters, as plans continued Thursday to pull the grounded ship off a sandy Cape Breton bottom. Coast guard officials are optimistic a second towing attempt expected on the weekend will shift the double-hulled Arca 1 - which holds 15 tonnes of its own fuel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada 40 min NOT ENOUGH 1
News The spy named Gideon: New book tells story of R... 3 hr what to tell them 1
News Winter-weary rejoice: Climatologist says more w... 4 hr Pearl 1
News U.S. dairy groups urge Trump to set his sights ... 4 hr is more trouble c... 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... 4 hr off 2 press plates 1
News TVO's $2M donation a rare gift for Canada's str... 12 hr TVO 2
News 13924384383087_high.jpg Thu pip 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC