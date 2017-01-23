Four stories in the news today, Jan. 24
The abrupt turnaround in Canada-U.S. relations is dominating discussions as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet hold a retreat in Calgary. Today, the final day of the retreat, is also expected to feature a panel discussion with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin and representatives from local community organizations, followed by a town hall later at the University of Calgary.
