Four stories in the news today, Jan. 24

15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The abrupt turnaround in Canada-U.S. relations is dominating discussions as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet hold a retreat in Calgary. Today, the final day of the retreat, is also expected to feature a panel discussion with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin and representatives from local community organizations, followed by a town hall later at the University of Calgary.

