Four stories in the news today, Jan. 10
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to give his cabinet a facelift today, shifting some weak ministers and promoting strong performers as his government braces for Donald Trump's ascension to the U.S. presidency. Sources tell The Canadian Press that the shuffle will involve at least six people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|1 hr
|PET
|1
|Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume s...
|6 hr
|Sea
|1
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|16 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Mon
|help on way
|3
|Canadian Taxpayersa Federation releases New Yea...
|Mon
|Walter
|4
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|Jan 7
|Rosarito chick
|39
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC