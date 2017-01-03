Fort McMurray rebuild after wildfire ...

Fort McMurray rebuild after wildfire could be impacted by trade ruling today

A decision expected later today could drive up the cost of rebuilding Fort McMurray after a wildfire swept through the northern Alberta city last spring. Prices for drywall, a building material considered vital to replace 1,800 houses and dozens of other structures destroyed by the fire, have risen dramatically since Canada slapped anti-dumping duties in September on U.S.-made products imported to Western Canada.

