Former president Vicente Fox: Mexico 'not going to pay for that (expletive) wall'
Former president Vicente Fox: Mexico 'not going to pay for that wall' The Trump-Fox Twitter feud continues. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2kuid7z President Trump took the first step toward fulfilling his campaign promise of building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico border.
