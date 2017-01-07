Ford Plant Turns Into 'Cemetery' as Trump Bruises Mexican Autos
Ford Motor Co.' s abrupt move to scrap a planned $1.6 billion car plant in central Mexico has spooked a network of suppliers who bet on a growing customer base and dramatized the risk that Donald Trump's agenda poses to the country's broader economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|20 hr
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mexico's drug war: Rosarito Beach regulars won'... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Rosarito chick
|39
|Canadians reported safe after Florida airport s...
|Sat
|Northern wall
|3
|Trudeau aims to connect with Canadians in coffe...
|Fri
|woolybacks vs sco...
|1
|Read This Before You Follow Through On Those Pl...
|Fri
|berklee
|2
|Dissent-and support-grows in Kellie Leitch's ri...
|Fri
|sad state of affairs
|1
|Conservative Party's fortunes hinge on immigrat...
|Fri
|sad state of affairs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC