Ford Plant Turns Into 'Cemetery' as Trump Bruises Mexican Autos

Ford Motor Co.' s abrupt move to scrap a planned $1.6 billion car plant in central Mexico has spooked a network of suppliers who bet on a growing customer base and dramatized the risk that Donald Trump's agenda poses to the country's broader economy.

