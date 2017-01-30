Five stories in the news today, Jan. 30

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 30

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

An attack on a Quebec City mosque has left six people dead and eight others injured. Provincial police say two suspects were arrested shortly after Sunday night's mass shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Ovation worm': Bizarre new Burgess Shale speci... 17 min henry 5
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 29 min Trump march on 12
News 5 dead in Mosque shooting in Canada, center's l... 1 hr Trump march on 4
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 9 hr Barron T 12
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 9 hr NWO empire 6
News Canadian snowbirds: Rules you need to know (Jan '15) Sun Gramps 3
News A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ... Sun Kevin the Clown 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,410,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC