Five stories in the news today, Jan. 25

Conservative members of Parliament are gathering in Quebec City today for two days of strategizing before next week's return of the House of Commons and their final months with Rona Ambrose as interim leader. With the race to replace Ambrose ramping up and a change of government south of the border upturning the political status quo, the goal for the party's 97 MPs is simple: stay focused on the singular goal of holding the prime minister to account.

