Five stories in the news today, Jan. 25
Conservative members of Parliament are gathering in Quebec City today for two days of strategizing before next week's return of the House of Commons and their final months with Rona Ambrose as interim leader. With the race to replace Ambrose ramping up and a change of government south of the border upturning the political status quo, the goal for the party's 97 MPs is simple: stay focused on the singular goal of holding the prime minister to account.
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|17 min
|USA Today
|1
|Workers raise a taller fence along the Mexico-U...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|21 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|22 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Tue
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|U.S. city defends plan to draw water from Great...
|Tue
|mite get worse
|1
|Trump-friendly lawmaker: Forget NAFTA, let's do...
|Tue
|mite be worse
|2
